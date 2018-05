BNEF Brief: Elon Musk's Warning on Cobalt Use

Tesla said in a letter to shareholders it has slashed its reliance on cobalt for its Model 3 vehicle, while raising nickel content, and that its latest batteries already employ less cobalt than similar types already on the market. Elon Musk said on a conference call, "We think we can get cobalt to almost nothing." Bloomberg's Alix Steel talks with Bloomberg New Energy Finance Salim Morsy about Tesla's cobalt warning. (Source: Bloomberg)