Drilling Down Into Nearly Identical Tech ETFs

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (ticker: FTEC) holds principally U.S. large-cap technology stocks. Its investments are focused in software & services, semiconductors, and hardware companies. Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu and Eric Balchunas drill down into FTEC with Matthew Goulet, Fidelity Investments senior vice president of ETF business development. Fidelity's ETF assets have doubled to $10 billion in less than a year. (Source: Bloomberg)