Credit Suisse CEO Thiam on Earnings, New Asset Growth

Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam discusses the lender's first-quarter earnings which beat estimates, with net new money coming in at 14.4 billion francs ($14.7 billion) -- the highest quarterly level in seven years. He speaks with Francine Lacqua in Zurich on "Bloomberg Surveillance." (Source: Bloomberg)