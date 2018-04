Byton SUV's on Track for Market in 2019, Co-Founder Says

China's Byton is on track to put its premium electric SUVs on market in 2019, says co-founder Carsten Breitfeld. Breitfeld, a former BMW manager spoke exclusively to Bloomberg's Tom Mackenzie ahead of the Beijing Auto show. Last Friday, the Chinese electric-car startup entered into a strategic partnership with state-owned auto manufacturer FAW to develop new energy vehicles. (Source: Bloomberg)