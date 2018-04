Is the Great Bull Market in Bonds Over?

The nearly forty-year bull market in bonds is still in place per the downtrend in the ten-year yield, but is it about to be broken to the upside? Is this a possibility that could herald a bear market for bonds? On "Charting Futures," Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, joins Bloomberg's Abigail Doolittle to talk about why this may happen in 2018 and how to trade that possibility through the futures market. (Source: Bloomberg)