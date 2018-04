China Growth Steady; Foreign Ownership Caps Removed; ZTE Grapples With Ban

China's growth momentum held steady in the first quarter; automakers from Volkswagen AG to Ford Motor Co. are set to win from China's removal of a two-decade restriction on foreign ownership; phonemaker ZTE Corp. was banned from buying U.S. technology. Bloomberg's Tom Mackenzie reports from Beijing and Neil Shearing of Capital Economics comments in London. They speak on "Bloomberg Surveillance." (Source: Bloomberg)