Millennials' Love Affair With ETFs

Surveys show that millennials hold more ETFs in their portfolios than any other demographic: 42 percent versus 29 percent for GenX, and 27% for baby boomers. As some of the biggest fans of passive investing, you wonder whether millennials have any faith in active. Leanna Haakons, founder of Black Hawk Financial and author of "Young, Fun and Financially Free," joined Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu to discuss millennial investing. (Source: Bloomberg)