Mark Bradford on 'Brilliant Ideas'

Mark Bradford is an American artist from Los Angeles. Known for drawing on the urban environment, he uses what he finds around him as material for his multi-layered work. He’s been chosen to represent the United States in the Venice Biennale, perhaps the biggest commission of any artist’s career. Born in 1961, Mark spent much of his early years in the hair salon run by his mother in downtown Los Angeles. (Source: Bloomberg)