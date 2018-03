U.S. Tariffs on China to Target Tech, White House's Navarro Says

White House Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro discusses the revamp of a U.S. trade deal with South Korea, the Trump Administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum, and plans to impose tariffs on Chinese products in retaliation for alleged violations of intellectual-property rights. He speaks with Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro on "Bloomberg Markets: The Open." (Source: Bloomberg)