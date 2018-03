H&M's Unsold Garment Inventory Grows as Profit Falls

H&M’s already-downbeat forecast for the start of 2018 was exacerbated by unseasonably warm European weather in January followed by February’s cold snap, whipsawing the clothing retail industry. Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Andrea Felsted reports on "Bloomberg Markets." (Felsted is a Bloomberg Gadfly columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.) (Source: Bloomberg)