Andriy Kobolyev Says Nord Stream 2 Should Not Go Ahead

Andriy Kobolyev, Naftogaz of Ukraine chairman, says Russia is totally unwilling to separate gas and politics and that despite growing tensions with Russia, gas production in Ukraine will grow by $2 billion this year, while forecasting that Ukraine will not need to import gas by 2020. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.” (Source: Bloomberg)