Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Justice Samuel Alito Refuses to Recuse
David Super, a professor at Georgetown Law School, discusses Justice Samuel Alito refusing to recuse himself in a major tax case despite sitting down for two interviews with an attorney involved in that case. Eric Goldman, a professor at Santa Clara University School of Law and co-director of the High Tech Law Institute, discusses the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decision concluding that the Biden White House, the Surgeon General, the CDC and the FBI likely violated the First Amendment by coercing social media platforms to take down posts on their sites.. at times with threats of adverse action. June Grasso hosts
Sep 14, 2023