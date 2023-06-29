It Started As A Huawei 5G Bid. It Became A Mole Hunt
In 2019, telecommunications companies were vying for a lucrative contract to upgrade Denmark’s cellular network to 5G. The competition came down to two finalists: The Swedish telecom Ericsson, and the Chinese technology giant Huawei. Then things got weird. Bloomberg Businessweek writers Jordan Robertson and Drake Bennett are back again with another captivating investigation–this one featuring eavesdropping, a drone and the frantic hunt for a suspected leaker.
Jun 29, 2023
Advertisement