A Multibillion Dollar Bet to Make Chips In The US

Since the CHIPS and Science Act passed in 2022, the US Commerce Department has been working to create a network of research and development sites around the country, as part of the National Semiconductor Technology Center. The goal: to rebuild America’s domestic semiconductor capacity and competitiveness. Bloomberg reporter Eric Martin breaks down the CHIPS Act and what this tech center aims to accomplish. And Dr. Sarah Kreps, a government professor and Director of the Cornell University Tech Policy Institute, looks at the geopolitics and national security interests involved in moving US chip innovation forward.

May 18, 2023

