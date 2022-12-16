Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
Rave Mobile CEO Todd Piett
Framingham based RAVE Mobile Safety has just been acquired by Motorola solutions. Rave Mobile has built security solutions around something we all carry with us: Our mobile phones. Of course, Motorola is a major mobile company. Our Janet Wu spoke with Rave Mobile CEO Todd Piett.
Dec 16, 2022
