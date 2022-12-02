Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world. Hosted by Ed Baxter and Denise Pellegrini.
Bloomberg Best: Markets, Laurene Powell Jobs
Mike Wilson, chief US equities strategist at Morgan Stanley, Vince Reinhart, chief economist at Mellon, Wei Li, global chief strategist at Blackrock Investment Institute, and Tim Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, on what's really going on with the economy and why some investors are getting it wrong. Steve Jobs widow, and founder and president of Emerson Collective, Laurene Powell Jobs, on being one of the country's most innovative philanthropists. Hosts Denise Pellegrini and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio's Bloomberg Best.
