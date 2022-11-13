Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Native American Adoption Law in Jeopardy
Ben Kappelman, a partner at Dorsey & Whitney, discusses Supreme Court oral arguments on the fate of a 1978 law that gives preference to Native Americans in adopting and fostering American Indian children. Jonathan Macey, a professor at Yale Law School, discusses the Supreme Court signaling it may back challenges to the SEC and the FTC. Alex Ebert, Bloomberg Law senior correspondent, discusses the millions of dollars poured into state court supreme court races in the midterms. June Grasso hosts.
