Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.

Arizona Defied Supreme Court in Death Penalty Cases

Jordan Rubin, Bloomberg Law reporter, discusses the procedural maze Arizona put up against a death penalty inmate, blocking relief at every turn. Audrey Anderson, who heads the higher education practice at Bass, Berry & Sims PLC, discusses whether the Supreme Court will bar affirmative action in college admissions. June Grasso hosts.

Nov 09, 2022

