Arizona Defied Supreme Court in Death Penalty Cases
Jordan Rubin, Bloomberg Law reporter, discusses the procedural maze Arizona put up against a death penalty inmate, blocking relief at every turn. Audrey Anderson, who heads the higher education practice at Bass, Berry & Sims PLC, discusses whether the Supreme Court will bar affirmative action in college admissions. June Grasso hosts.
Nov 09, 2022
