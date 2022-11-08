Browse all episodes

Election Day 2022

Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 11-8-22 Anne Mostue speaks with voters in Newton and Wellesley about what issues are important to them in this election. Erin O’Brien, Associate Professor of political Science at UMass Boston, offers insight on the Massachusetts election. Former Massachusetts Governor Mike Dukakis sheds light on what issues the next Governor of Massachusetts needs to focus on. Janet Wu speaks with former MA Treasurer, DNC Chair and Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Grossman about today’s elections and Question 1. Republican Political Consultant Rob Gray, President of Gray Media, analyzes Election Day. Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick discusses the Governor’s race on Election Day. Scott Ferson, Democratic Strategist and founder of the Liberty Square Group, offers political analysis on Election Day.