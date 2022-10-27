Hero

Bloomberg Businessweek

Helping Big Businesses Beat Startups

Mach49 Founder and CEO Linda Yates, discusses her book The Unicorn Within: How Companies Can Create Game-Changing Ventures at Startup Speed. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.

Oct 27, 2022

