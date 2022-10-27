Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Helping Big Businesses Beat Startups
Mach49 Founder and CEO Linda Yates, discusses her book The Unicorn Within: How Companies Can Create Game-Changing Ventures at Startup Speed. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Oct 27, 2022
