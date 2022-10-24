Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll and Yuan Potts have your daily guide to British politics. We'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
Bloomberg UK Politics: Considering A Coronation
Will Conservative party members get a chance to vote on their next leader, or will Rishi Sunak be crowned without a contest? As we count down to the deadline for Penny Mordaunt to secure the support of at least 100 MPs, we hear from MP Robbie Moore on why he's supporting the Commons Leader, and from Sunak backer Jo Gideon MP. Plus: Bloomberg's Yuan Potts and Stephen Carroll speak to Will Tanner, former adviser to Theresa May and director of the Onward think tank, about what voters want to see from the next Prime Minister.
