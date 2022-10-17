Bank Earnings, Stocks, China, And Media Stocks

Alison Williams, Senior Global Banks and Asset Managers Analyst, discusses Bank of America earnings and Goldman Sachs’ organizational shakeup. Sameer Samana, Senior Global Market Strategist at Wells Fargo, joins the show to discuss sectors he’s looking at and outlook for equities. Hans Dau, CEO of Mitchell Madison Group, joins the show to discuss Xi Jinping being elected to a third term in China, Chinese stocks rising in the US premarket, and tensions with the US. Tim Craighead, European Equity Strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the show to talk about the FTSE buyback surge. Mandeep Singh, Senior Technology Analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses Roblox stock moves today. Geetha Ranganathan, Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst of US Media, joins the show to discuss Netflix and Fox Corp and why they’re both moving in the premarket, as well as the latest developments on streaming. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.