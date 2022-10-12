Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
Question 1 Debate and MA Governor's Debate Preview
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 10-12-22 2-5 PM ET Lucien Robroek, CEO of Billerica-based Nuvera Fuel Cells, updates us on the company’s alternative fuel sourcing. Anne Mostue reports from a debate over Question 1 at Salem State College. Erin O’Brien, Assoc. Professor of Political Science at UMass Boston, preview’s tonight’s gubernatorial debate between Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl. Janet Wu reports on a new master plan to transform Boston Common. Marc Perlman, President of Ocean State Job Lot, talks updates us on his business during high inflation.
