Michael Levy on Real Estate Finance
Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz speaks with Michael Levy, who is chief executive officer at the real estate investment and development firm Crow Holdings. Previously, he worked in real estate finance and investment management at Morgan Stanley. Levy is currently a member of the Real Estate Roundtable, the Advisory Board at the Institute for Real Estate Operating Companies, and the Policy Advisory Board at the Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics at the University of California at Berkeley. He is also an Urban Land Institute Foundation governor.
Oct 07, 2022
