Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Amazon Sidesteps Antitrust Case; Trump Goes to SCOTUS
Antitrust law expert Harry First, a professor at NYU Law School, discusses how Amazon and the five largest US publishing houses are free for now of antitrust litigation over claims they manipulated online book and e-book markets. Greg Stohr, Bloomberg News Supreme Court Reporter, discusses former President Donald Trump asking the US Supreme Court to intervene in the fight over government papers seized at his Mar-a-Lago home. June Grasso hosts.
Oct 07, 2022
