Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Behind the Trump Classified Documents Controversy
National Security law expert Bradley Moss, a partner at Mark Zaid, discusses the dispute about the classified documents seized from former President Trump's Florida estate by the FBI and why Trump lost at the 11th Circuit. First Amendment law expert Richard Garnett, a professor at Notre Dame Law School, discusses Yeshiva University temporarily suspending all undergraduate club activities after the US Supreme Court refused to step into a legal fight over recognition of a campus LGBTQ student group. Bloomberg Law reporter Chris Strohm discusses the Justice Department cracking down on corporate crime by encouraging compapnies to own up to misconduct. June Grasso hosts.
Sep 24, 2022