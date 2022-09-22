Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: Trump, GOP Targets National Archives (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with Bloomberg politics reporter Mike Dorning and New York Law School professor Rebecca Roiphe on Donald Trump's mounting legal issues, Bloomberg Government Congress reporter Emily Wilkins the House Republicans agenda. Plus, our politics panel, Bloomberg Politics Contributor Jeanne Sheehan Zaino & Republican strategist Doug Heye on "political weaponization of the National Archives, Donald Trump's mounting legal troubles, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy unveiling House Republicans' "Commitment to America" agenda.
Sep 22, 2022