Sound On: Russia On the Run, Pushback on Manchin Deal (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with Matthew Kroenig, Acting Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council on Ukraine’s successful northern counteroffensive and what comes next in the war, Bloomberg Government Congress reporter Emily Wilkins on the Democratic pushback on attaching Senator Joe Manchin's energy permitting proposal to the government funding bill. Plus, our politics panel, Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino and Rick Davis on the risk of a government shutdown weeks before the midterm elections and President Biden's speech on highlighting government efforts to end cancer.
Sep 12, 2022