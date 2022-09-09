Queen Elizabeth, Bond Market, Compound King ETFs

Bloomberg Opinion Columnist John Authers joins the show to discuss the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, while also discuss the immediate impact of her death on the UK. Adam Coons, portfolio manager at Winthrop Capital Management joins to give his investment outlook for the rest of this year. Ted Oakley, founder and managing partner at Oxbow Advisors joins to discuss his investment strategies amid the current market volatility. Eric Kazatsky, Senior Municipal Strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence joined for his weekly hit to give an update on the municipal bond market. And Robert Cantwell, founder and portfolio manager at Upholdings joins to talk about his firm's unique ETF strategy, including Compound King ETFs. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.