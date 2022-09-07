Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Inflation Impact on Football Season (Radio)
Dr. Patrick Rishe, Director of the Sports Business Program at Washington University and CEO of Sports impacts discusses how inflation is impacting the sports industry from tickets to tailgating. He speaks with Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu
