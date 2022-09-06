Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: Midterms, New UK PM, Mar-a-Lago Docs (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with Barbara Perry, Director of Presidential Studies at University of Virginia's Miller Center on the November mid-term elections, Flavia Krause-Jackson, Bloomberg's Managing Editor for U.S. Politics on UK's new prime minister Liz Truss. Plus, our politics panel Bloomberg Politics Contributor Jeanne Sheehan Zaino and Rick Davis on the midterms, Trump's request to have a special master appointed to assess documents seized by the FBI, and Russian sanctions against Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.
Sep 06, 2022