Balance of Power: Why is Polio Making a Comeback? (Radio)
Dr. John Swartzberg, Clinical Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology at UC Berkeley's School of Public Health discusses the re-emergence of polio virus. He speaks to Bloomberg's David Westin.
Aug 16, 2022
