If Climate Is a Crisis, Keep Gas Prices High

Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Eduardo Porter discusses one bold move President Biden could make to curb climate change: Find a way to put a $5-a-gallon floor on gasoline prices. Bloomberg News Digital Currencies Reporter Hannah Miller shares the details of her Businessweek Magazine story Sam Bankman-Fried Expands Crypto Empire During $2 Trillion Rout. Mike Perrone, Biotech Healthcare Specialist at Baird, talks about Biogen earnings and his outlook for the biotech sector. And we Drive to the Close with Kirk McDonald, Portfolio Manager at Argent Capital Management. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Jul 20, 2022
