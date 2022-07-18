CyberArk, Rewarding Work, Biogen Cuts (Audio)

Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 7-18-22 Bloomberg Senior Reporter Sridhar Natarajan talks about the five biggest U.S. investment banks being fined about $1Billion for employees using unauthorized messaging apps. We speak with Lise Vesterlund, a professor of economics at the University of Pittsburgh and co-author of “The No Club: Putting a Stop to Women's Dead-End Work". Her research shows women end up doing more unrewarded work at the office than men. Bloomberg Detroit Bureau Chief David Welch talks about backlash over BMW wanted drivers to pay for heating their car seats. Boston Business Journal Life Sciences Reporter Rowan Walrath discusses Biogen reducing its Massachusetts headcount by 300 over the last 10 months. Boston is forecast to be in a heat wave this week, while Texas and Europe are in the middle of one. We speak with Bloomberg’s Naureen Malik about how it could impact the price of energy. Janet Wu speaks with the Chief Security Officer of CyberArk, a Newton-based information security company, on their recent summit of 2000 customers and partners. He talks about the biggest cyber concerns of cyber executives and trends in cyber security. Bloomberg’s Sarah Green Carmichael talks about what to do if your job offer is rescinded.