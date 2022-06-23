Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
HSBC's Major: China's Covid Path Key to Inflation (Audio)
The Federal Reserve is well served by its hawkish narrative staying in place a bit longer, according to Steven Major, head of fixed income research at HSBC. He tells Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll that the peak for yields and inflation is pretty close.
Jun 23, 2022
