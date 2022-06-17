Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Can Jan 6 Committee Prove Trump Conspiracy?
Caroline Polisi, legal analyst and Partner at Armstrong Teasdale discusses the possible legal outcome from the January 6 committee investigation of the attack on the Capitol. She speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Jun 17, 2022
