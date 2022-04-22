Browse all episodes

Surveillance: Russia Sanctions with Singh

Daleep Singh, Deputy National Security Advisor, says the U.S. sanctions against Russia are having the expected debilitating effect. Jean Boivin, Head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, doesn't expect the Fed to go beyond neutral. Glenn Hubbard, Columbia Professor & Former Council of Economic Advisers Chairman, says the Fed still has credibility with the public. Kelsey Berro, JPMorgan Investment Management Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, says oversold markets can stay oversold. Geoffrey Yu, Bank of New York Mellon Senior EMEA Markets Strategist, expects to see a lot of chop and change in emerging markets.