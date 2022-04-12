Browse all episodes

Lamborghini CEO Sees Overwhelming Demand for Vehicles

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann discusses the global auto market and consumers waiting up to a year for new luxury cars. Bloomberg News Deals Team Leader Liana Baker explains how an Elon Musk Twitter takeover could work. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg News Finance Reporter Noah Buhayar share the details of of Noah's Businessweek Magazine story SPAC Trades May Have Made 888% Profit. Some Face SEC Scrutiny. And we Drive to the Close with Veronica Willis, Investment Strategy Analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.