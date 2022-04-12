Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Lamborghini CEO Sees Overwhelming Demand for Vehicles
Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann discusses the global auto market and consumers waiting up to a year for new luxury cars. Bloomberg News Deals Team Leader Liana Baker explains how an Elon Musk Twitter takeover could work. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg News Finance Reporter Noah Buhayar share the details of of Noah's Businessweek Magazine story SPAC Trades May Have Made 888% Profit. Some Face SEC Scrutiny. And we Drive to the Close with Veronica Willis, Investment Strategy Analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Apr 12, 2022