Bloomberg Westminster: 'Taking People for Idiots'

Andy McDonald, Labour MP for Middlesbrough, is calling for Boris Johnson to resign over lockdown parties, adding that the Metropolitan Police cannot side-step an investigation of Number 10. He tells Bloomberg Westminster's Caroline Hepker and Yuan Potts he will vote in favor of the Government's 'Plan B' covid restrictions despite how un-British some restrictions are. On Covid vaccines, Leyla Hannbeck, CEO of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies says her members have delivered 16 million doses and are identifying unvaccinated people, but says there is too much red tape.