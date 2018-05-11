James Chanos Discusses Investment-Driven Models

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Barry Ritholtz interviews James Chanos, founder and president of Kynikos Associates LP, the world’s largest exclusive short-selling investment firm. Throughout his investment career, Chanos has identified and sold short the shares of numerous well-known corporate financial disasters; his celebrated short-sale of Enron shares was dubbed by Barron’s as "the market call of the decade, if not the past 50 years."

