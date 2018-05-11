Henriksen Sees Long Road Ahead on North Korea Talks (Audio)

Tom Henriksen, emeritus senior fellow at the Hoover Institution of Stanford University, where he focuses on American foreign policy, international political affairs, and insurgencies, says the U.S., North Korea, and South Korea possibly can make progress toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula but hammering out an agreement to do this it will be slower "than we would like," and because North Korea will want things in return, like financial assistance, the end of sanctions, and pledges by the U.S. not to invade.

Henriksen, whose most recent book is "Cycles in U.S. Foreign Policy since the Cold War," speaks with Bloomberg Global Economics and Policy Editor Kathleen Hays.

