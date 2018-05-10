Wayne Wilbanks, CIO/Managing Principal/Co-Founder, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management tells Bloomberg’s Doug Krizner and Paul Allen sell oil but hold oil stocks.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 06:48