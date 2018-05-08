Surveillance: This Correction Is Not a Surprise, Emanuel Says

Julian Emanuel, BTIG Chief Equity & Derivatives Strategist, says the Fed has always been a critical player in the evolution of financial conditions. Jacques Rousseau, Clearview Energy Partners Managing Director of Global Oil & Gas, says Venezuela has taken more oil off the market than Saudi Arabia. John Hudak, Brookings Senior Fellow of Government Studies, says all eyes are on West Virginia for the midterm primaries. Barbara Whye, Intel Corporation Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and VP of Human Resources, says their goal is to increase their initiatives in creating a more equal workplace.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 27:53