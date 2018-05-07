Summer Driving Season Will Pump Oil Prices Until Fall: Schenker

Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics and a Bloomberg Prophet, discusses how a renewal of sanctions on Iran are impacting oil markets, and outlook for summer driving season. Ken Weissenberg, Partner-in-Charge, EisnerAmper Real Estate Group, on the Blackstone-Gramercy deal and how the shift to online shopping has boosted demand for warehouse REITS. Wiivv’s Shamil Hargovan, Co-Founder and CEO, and Hannah Zachritz, Director of Product & Design, on the company’s 3D printing process for customized footwear, and how one of their engineers completed the Boston Marathon in their flip flop sandals. David Dietze, Founder, President and Chief Investment Strategist at Point View Wealth Management, on key takeaways from the Berkshire Hathaway meeting.

