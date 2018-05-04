This Is How The Paparazzi Business Really Works
Everybody probably has some vague idea of what the paparazzi do. They ride around on motorcycles, hounding celebrities, and hopefully snapping photos of them in embarrassing situations. But how do the business and economics really work? How do the photographers actually get paid? Eddie van der Walt, a Bloomberg reporter who once was a paparazzo, joins us on this week’s Odd Lots to help answer those questions.
Running time 27:26
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE