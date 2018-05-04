Bloomberg Markets: April Employment Rebound, Robots Picking VCs

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Chris Lu Former Deputy Secretary of Labor US Department of Labor Discussing the April jobs report and employment trends.

Joshua Brustein Businessweek Writer Bloomberg Editorial Discussing his Businessweek story "White Male VCs Tend to Fund Guys Like Them. Robots Pick the Best."

Andy Puzder Former Chief Executive Officer Cke Restaurants Holdings White House Advisor Discussing why the Trump administration is in a strong position to rewrite the future of the U.S.-China trade relationship.

Andrew Mayeda Bloomberg Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing news from the U.S. China trade talks in Beijing.

Claire McTaggart Chief Executive Officer SquarePeg Discussing startup that is reinventing the hiring process through highly personalized candidate-employer matching.

Alan B Lancz Research Director LanczGlobal.com President Alan B Lancz & Associates Discussing the markets and investing.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.