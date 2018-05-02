Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Dubai Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Apple powered through concerns about the iPhone X. Bigger-than-expected U.S. crude builds failed to temper prices. Don’t expect a major breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks, Wilbur Ross told CNBC. Bloomberg TV’s Betty Liu and Paul Allen talk to Technalysis Research President Bob O’Donnell about the Apple earnings. Richard Macauley hosts.

