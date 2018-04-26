Puzder on ‘The Capitalist Comeback’ and the Trump Boom (Audio)

Andy Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, former Labor Secretary Nominee, and author of "The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left’s Plot to Stop It," discusses his new book and how Donald Trump’s presidency has impacted the U.S. economy. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

