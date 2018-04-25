Goldberg on Tribalism and the ‘Suicide of the West’ (Audio)

Jonah Goldberg, Author of "Suicide of the West: How the Rebirth of Tribalism, Populism, Nationalism, and Identity Politics is Destroying American Democracy" and a senior editor at National Review, discusses the book and what he sees as a backwards trend in American democracy. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.