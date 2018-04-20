Joel Greenblatt Discusses the Thrill of Investing

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz interviews Joel Greenblatt, co-founder of Formula Investing LLC and managing principal, co-chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Gotham Short Strategies and Gotham Asset Management LLC. He has also been a director of Pzena Investment Management Inc. since October 2007. An adjunct professor at Columbia Business School since 1996, he teaches classes on value and special situation investing. He is the author of “You Can Be A Stock Market Genius,” “The Little Book That Beats the Market,” “The Little Book That Still Beats the Market” and “The Big Secret for the Small Investor.”

